Limitless Wrestling Force Of Nature Results 12.16.23: Ortiz, Ace Romero & More In Action

Limitless Wrestling’s Force Of Nature show took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Yarmouth, Maine show, which aired on IWTV, below per SEScoops:

* Anthony Greene def.TJ Crawford

* JT Dunn def. Ricky Smokes

* LSG & Ava Everett def. Love Doug & Gabby Forza

* Dezmond Cole def. Ortiz

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Above The Rest def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)

* Limitless World Championship Anything Goes Match: Channing Thomas def. Ace Romero