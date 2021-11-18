wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results: Davey Richards, Ace Romero, More
Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘Fresh Blood’ last night at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine, streaming on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Ace Romero def. Ricky Smokes
* Davienne def. Charles Mason
* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. Love Doug & Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* Rip Byson def. Aaron Rourke by DQ
* Big Beef def. Davey Richards
* The Circus Ninjas (Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Nolo Kitano) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) & Troy Nelson
* Becca def. Trish Adora
* Limitless World Title #1 Contendership: Alec Price def. JT Dunn
leave that poor man alone #FreshBlood pic.twitter.com/80M7HCyGD6
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 17, 2021
heeeey that's pretty good #FreshBlood pic.twitter.com/RUf3ExxkLy
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 17, 2021
HUGE spear by @davienne__ #FreshBlood pic.twitter.com/l6apoeklWg
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 17, 2021
DAMN Prestigious with the W #FreshBlood pic.twitter.com/wyz4gtdReW
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 17, 2021
Richards working the arms and now his opponents legs #FreshBlood pic.twitter.com/DpMMWFJRGO
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 17, 2021
