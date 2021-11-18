Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results: Davey Richards, Ace Romero, More

Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘Fresh Blood’ last night at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine, streaming on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ace Romero def. Ricky Smokes

* Davienne def. Charles Mason

* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. Love Doug & Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Rip Byson def. Aaron Rourke by DQ

* Big Beef def. Davey Richards

* The Circus Ninjas (Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Nolo Kitano) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) & Troy Nelson

* Becca def. Trish Adora

* Limitless World Title #1 Contendership: Alec Price def. JT Dunn