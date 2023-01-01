wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling High Strung Full Results 12.31.2022: Leather Strap Match & More
Limitless Wrestling hosted their High Strung event on December 31 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of PWInsider) and see some highlights below.
*Anthony Henry def. Kevin Blackwood
*Uptown Andy Brown def. JD Drake
*The Limitless OG’s (Ace Romero & MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid)) def. Connor Murphy & the Miracle Ones (Kylon King & Ichiban w/ Dustin Waller)
*“World Class” Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. “Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari
*Alec Price def. Mike McCarthy
*B3CCA def. Gary Jay
*Ava def. Jody Threat
*Leather Strap Match: Rip Byson def. Anthony Greene
And that’s a wrap! Andy Brown with the Victory! @RealJDDrake @UpAndyBrown @LWMaine @TheWrestival pic.twitter.com/dftbctrWmH
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) December 31, 2022
Nice clothesline @ThePrizeCityOG @LWMaine @TheWrestival #highstrung #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/TEGCSiZg1A
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) December 31, 2022
B33CA WINS WITH A 450 SPLASH @b3cca4ever #Wrestival | #HighStrung pic.twitter.com/4wahILimyU
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 31, 2022
— DUSTIN J. S. WATSON (@dustinjswatson) December 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Warner Bros. Discovery Officials Reportedly Set To Be At January 11th AEW Dynamite
- WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
- Kevin Owens on Keeping Perspective on His WWE Career, How Much Time Is Left on His Current Contract
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior