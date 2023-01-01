Limitless Wrestling High Strung Full Results 12.31.2022: Leather Strap Match & More

Limitless Wrestling hosted their High Strung event on December 31 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (courtesy of PWInsider) and see some highlights below.

*Anthony Henry def. Kevin Blackwood

*Uptown Andy Brown def. JD Drake

*The Limitless OG’s (Ace Romero & MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid)) def. Connor Murphy & the Miracle Ones (Kylon King & Ichiban w/ Dustin Waller)

*“World Class” Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. “Kid Chocolate” Mo Jabari

*Alec Price def. Mike McCarthy

*B3CCA def. Gary Jay

*Ava def. Jody Threat

*Leather Strap Match: Rip Byson def. Anthony Greene