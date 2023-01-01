wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling High Strung Results: Anthony Greene In The Main Event
Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘High Strung’ earlier today at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Anthony Henry def. Kevin Blackwood
* Andy Brown def. JD Drake
* The Limitless OG’s (Ace Romero, Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) def. Conner Murphy & The Miracle Ones (Ichiban & Kylon King)
* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Mo Jabari
* Alec Price def. Mike McCarthy
* B3CCA def. Gary Jay
* Ava Everett def. Jody Threat
* Strap Match: Rip Byson def. Anthony Greene
Nice clothesline @ThePrizeCityOG @LWMaine @TheWrestival #highstrung #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/TEGCSiZg1A
— Izzy & Zac Batista (@isaiahrulz12) December 31, 2022
.@blkwdxvx and @Antnyhenry just absolutely destroying each other. And that was just the start! #highstrung pic.twitter.com/NriJRmXlBh
— kayotic neutral ❄️ (@controlledkayos) December 31, 2022
Strappppp time @RipFNByson @alternative_ag #HighStrung pic.twitter.com/Y2yNKgWRMy
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) December 31, 2022
B33CA with the tijeras! #Wrestival | #HighStrung pic.twitter.com/tNzJmma0DM
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 31, 2022
Hoss fucken fight @RealJDDrake @UpAndyBrown #HighStrung pic.twitter.com/1LgheNsuVO
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) December 31, 2022
