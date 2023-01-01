Limitless Wrestling High Strung Results: Anthony Greene In The Main Event

Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘High Strung’ earlier today at White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Anthony Henry def. Kevin Blackwood

* Andy Brown def. JD Drake

* The Limitless OG’s (Ace Romero, Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) def. Conner Murphy & The Miracle Ones (Ichiban & Kylon King)

* Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) def. Mo Jabari

* Alec Price def. Mike McCarthy

* B3CCA def. Gary Jay

* Ava Everett def. Jody Threat

* Strap Match: Rip Byson def. Anthony Greene