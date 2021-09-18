wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Leave No Doubts Results: Anthony Greene Battles Matt Cross, More
Limitless Wrestling aired their Leave No Doubt show on Thursday night, featuring Matt Cross vs. Anthony Greene and more. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful:
* Ashley Vox def. Leyla Hirsch
* Alexander Lee def. Slade
* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) & Nolo Kitano
WE ARE SO GOOD #PRESTIGIOUS #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/9kZfLBpTGP
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 17, 2021
* VSK def. Nico Silva
* Anthony Greene def. Matt Cross
What a match! 👏👏👏#LeaveNoDoubt is streaming RIGHT NOW on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/i7dIrcr7T6
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) September 17, 2021
* Masha Slamovich def. Ava Everett
#LeaveNoDoubt Exclusive
"It seems like there's just no love for @AvaEverett_ in Limitless Wrestling." 💔
Tough night for Your Favorite Icon at our Hermon, ME debut. pic.twitter.com/0LUWcjySJI
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) September 17, 2021
* The Competition (Champ Mathews & Conner Murphy) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* Rip Byson def. Charles Mason
* Ace Romero def. Eric Johnson
#LeaveNoDoubt Exclusive
It all comes down to this.
18 months. 23 victories. 0 losses.
Longest winning streak in Limitless Wrestling HISTORY!
It's @THEACEYROMERO vs. @OldSchoolEJ LAST MAN STANDING to close us out! pic.twitter.com/yBIuyEHrzZ
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) September 17, 2021
