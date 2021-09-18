Limitless Wrestling Leave No Doubts Results: Anthony Greene Battles Matt Cross, More

Limitless Wrestling aired their Leave No Doubt show on Thursday night, featuring Matt Cross vs. Anthony Greene and more. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful:

* Ashley Vox def. Leyla Hirsch

* Alexander Lee def. Slade

* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) & Nolo Kitano

* VSK def. Nico Silva

* Anthony Greene def. Matt Cross

* Masha Slamovich def. Ava Everett

#LeaveNoDoubt Exclusive "It seems like there's just no love for @AvaEverett_ in Limitless Wrestling." 💔 Tough night for Your Favorite Icon at our Hermon, ME debut. pic.twitter.com/0LUWcjySJI — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) September 17, 2021

* The Competition (Champ Mathews & Conner Murphy) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Rip Byson def. Charles Mason

* Ace Romero def. Eric Johnson