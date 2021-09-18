wrestling / News

Limitless Wrestling Leave No Doubts Results: Anthony Greene Battles Matt Cross, More

September 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Limitless Wrestling Leave No Doubts

Limitless Wrestling aired their Leave No Doubt show on Thursday night, featuring Matt Cross vs. Anthony Greene and more. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful:

* Ashley Vox def. Leyla Hirsch

* Alexander Lee def. Slade

* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) & Nolo Kitano

* VSK def. Nico Silva

* Anthony Greene def. Matt Cross

* Masha Slamovich def. Ava Everett

* The Competition (Champ Mathews & Conner Murphy) def. Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Rip Byson def. Charles Mason

* Ace Romero def. Eric Johnson

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Limitless Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading