Limitless Wrestling Patience Is A Virtue Results: Jake Something Goes For The Gold

Limitless Wrestling aired their event ‘Patience is A Virtue’ earlier today on IWTV from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event was originally taped on June 26. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ace Romero def. JT Dunn

* Alec Price def. Robert Martyr

* The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

* Kevin Blackwood (w/ Daniel Garcia) def. Jody Threat

* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. Alexander Lee & MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)

* Rip Byson def. Charlie Cashew

* Charles Mason def. Love Doug

* Becca def. Ava Everett

* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (w/ Kevin Blackwood) (c) def. Jake Something