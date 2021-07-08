wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Patience Is A Virtue Results: Jake Something Goes For The Gold
Limitless Wrestling aired their event ‘Patience is A Virtue’ earlier today on IWTV from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event was originally taped on June 26. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Ace Romero def. JT Dunn
* Alec Price def. Robert Martyr
* The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Kevin Blackwood (w/ Daniel Garcia) def. Jody Threat
* Prestigious (BRG, Channing Thomas & Mac Daniels) (w/ Jon Alba) def. Alexander Lee & MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)
* Rip Byson def. Charlie Cashew
* Charles Mason def. Love Doug
* Becca def. Ava Everett
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (w/ Kevin Blackwood) (c) def. Jake Something
