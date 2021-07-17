wrestling / News

Limitless Wrestling Pressure Point Results: Ace Romero Challenges For World Title

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Limitless Wrestling

Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘Pressure Point’ yesterday at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine, which aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Davienne def. Brad Cashew
* JD Drake def. Robert Martyr
* Becca def. Jody Threat
* Kevin Blackwood def. Kevin Ku
* Tyree Taylor def. Ken Broadway
* Mirror Mirror On The Wall Brawl Match: Ava Everett defeats Love Doug
* The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)
* Beef The Freak vs. Rip Byson ended in a no contest.
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Ace Romero and Alec Price

