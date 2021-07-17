Limitless Wrestling Pressure Point Results: Ace Romero Challenges For World Title

Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘Pressure Point’ yesterday at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine, which aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Davienne def. Brad Cashew

* JD Drake def. Robert Martyr

* Becca def. Jody Threat

* Kevin Blackwood def. Kevin Ku

* Tyree Taylor def. Ken Broadway

* Mirror Mirror On The Wall Brawl Match: Ava Everett defeats Love Doug

* The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)

* Beef The Freak vs. Rip Byson ended in a no contest.

* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Ace Romero and Alec Price