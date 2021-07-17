wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Pressure Point Results: Ace Romero Challenges For World Title
Limitless Wrestling held their event ‘Pressure Point’ yesterday at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine, which aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Davienne def. Brad Cashew
* JD Drake def. Robert Martyr
* Becca def. Jody Threat
* Kevin Blackwood def. Kevin Ku
* Tyree Taylor def. Ken Broadway
* Mirror Mirror On The Wall Brawl Match: Ava Everett defeats Love Doug
* The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)
* Beef The Freak vs. Rip Byson ended in a no contest.
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Ace Romero and Alec Price
“Photo shoot, pose”#itsavibe #pressurepoint pic.twitter.com/zfefH4Gwj6
— MSP (@MSPistheVIBE) July 17, 2021
.@THEACEYROMERO powerbombs @GarciaWrestling who superplexes @ThePrizeCityOG!#PressurePoint @LWMaine @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/4VWdPVnznn
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 17, 2021
This scene looks familiar if you go to noise / experimental / power electronic shows #pressurepoint @indiewrestling @LWMaine pic.twitter.com/J94cKQNiIO
— 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) July 17, 2021
Double submission for the finish! #PressurePoint @LWMaine @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/W46ZB1G60f
— 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) July 17, 2021
Atomic drop, bodyslam, headbutt combo from @RealJDDrake!#PressurePoint @LWMaine @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/v7QoChSxlQ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 17, 2021
