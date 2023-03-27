wrestling / News

Limitless Wrestling Reasonable Doubt Results: World Title Three-Way Bout, More

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Limitless Wrestling Reasonable Doubt Image Credit: Limitless Wrestling

Limitless Wrestling presented its latest show Reasonable Doubt on Saturday night, featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the results of the IWTV-streamed show, which aired from Yarmouth, Maine, below (per PW Ponderings:

* MSP def. The Macrae Martin and Junior Benito
* Ichiban def. Joseph Alexander
* B3CCA def. Rachael Ellering
* Dezmond Cole def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* Let’s Wrestle Championship Match: Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Mac Daniels
* Above The Rest def. ARTE
* Anthony Henry def. Andy Brown
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship Match: BEEF def. Ace Romero and Rip Byson

