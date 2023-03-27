wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Reasonable Doubt Results: World Title Three-Way Bout, More
Limitless Wrestling presented its latest show Reasonable Doubt on Saturday night, featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the results of the IWTV-streamed show, which aired from Yarmouth, Maine, below (per PW Ponderings:
* MSP def. The Macrae Martin and Junior Benito
* Ichiban def. Joseph Alexander
* B3CCA def. Rachael Ellering
* Dezmond Cole def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* Let’s Wrestle Championship Match: Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Mac Daniels
* Above The Rest def. ARTE
* Anthony Henry def. Andy Brown
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship Match: BEEF def. Ace Romero and Rip Byson
A B O V E T H E R E S T #ReasonableDoubt pic.twitter.com/AYruX5R0qw
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) March 26, 2023
NEW WORLD CHAMPION#ReasonableDoubt pic.twitter.com/6klD8cEBRB
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 26, 2023
#ANDNEW @LWMaine Heavyweight Champion: BEEF!!! #ReasonableDoubt pic.twitter.com/CoM3bFuNdh
— Tim (@PatsFanBE) March 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post
- Jim Ross Recalls Build For Undertaker vs. Kane At WrestleMania 14, Rumors Of Barbed Wire Tag Team Match
- Steve Austin On Facing Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 38, Why Last Year Was The Right Time