Limitless Wrestling Results 1.1.22: Alex Price Defends Limitless Title, More

Limitless Wrestling aired its first show of the year on Saturday, with the Limitless Wrestling Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results of the show, which took place in Worcester, Massachusetts, below (per PW Ponderings):

* B3CCA def. Anthony Greene

* Arte (Ava Everett, Aaron Rourke and Ricky Smokes) def. Love Doug and The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon)

* Jody Threat def. Mortar

* Ace Romero def. Anthony Henry

* MSP (Aiden Aggro and Danger Kid) def. The Prestigious (Channing Thomas and BRG)

* Rip Byson def. Masha Slamovich

* Limitless Wrestling Championship Match: Alec Price def. JD Drake to retain