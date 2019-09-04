wrestling / News

WWE News: Lin-Manuel Miranda Praises Cesaro, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Producer, actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda was at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff this past Saturday and a fan asked him what he thought of Cesaro. He said that Cesaro was his “new religion” after he watched the Swiss Cyborg spin Ilja Dragunov for what seemed to be a solid minute. Cesaro eventually saw the tweet and replied, quoting one of his own songs back to him. You can see the exchange below.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Xavier Woods (33), Wesley Blake (32), Awesome Kong (42) and Jerry Jarrett (77).

– WWE has released the following video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

