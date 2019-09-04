WWE News: Lin-Manuel Miranda Praises Cesaro, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live

– Producer, actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda was at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff this past Saturday and a fan asked him what he thought of Cesaro. He said that Cesaro was his “new religion” after he watched the Swiss Cyborg spin Ilja Dragunov for what seemed to be a solid minute. Cesaro eventually saw the tweet and replied, quoting one of his own songs back to him. You can see the exchange below.

Ohmy fucking god! You went to NXT UK TAKEOVER, What do you think about Cesaro? — ᶜᵉᶜʸ 🌈 (@usnavialexander) September 3, 2019

Cesaro is my new religion. Dude spun his opponent for like a minute straight. https://t.co/zfHWTFNv95 pic.twitter.com/uPeaDW7Mex — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 3, 2019

This is surreal and so cool! What can I say except you’re welcome (and yes I have the 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 & 🇮🇹 versions in my playlist too) Thank you @Lin_Manuel https://t.co/bDCiOcBw2V — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) September 3, 2019

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Xavier Woods (33), Wesley Blake (32), Awesome Kong (42) and Jerry Jarrett (77).

– WWE has released the following video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live: