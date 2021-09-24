wrestling / News
Lince Dorado Also Reportedly Unhappy With Role In WWE
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Gran Metalik has requested his release from WWE, as he is said to be unhappy with a lack of opportunities. PWInsider has confirmed the story, noting that Lince Dorado was also unhappy with his role in the WWE for the same reasons.
The two remaining members of the Lucha House Party have been at multiple TV tapings waiting to talk to WWE management about their dissatisfaction over how they’re being used. At this time, however, it’s unknown if Dorado has also requested his release.
