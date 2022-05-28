Lince Dorado Compares WWE to Disneyland, on How It’s Hard to Convince Them You’re Different

– Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE run and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dorado on trying to avoid being looked at just another masked guy: “I think at first that might have been the case and I knew that coming in. I tried really hard to break that. I tried really hard to be brother-brother with the producers. [I made it known I spoke English]. I tried to be good brothers with everybody so they can think of me as other than Rey [Mysterio] or just a generic luchador and it really did help us for a little bit, being able to communicate with the bosses and not just hide in the locker room or hide in catering. Anytime we had a problem or wanted to speak, they were there to listen to us. It did help that we were able, well me personally, was able to speak really good English so we could communicate and kind of get away from that idea that he’s just another masked guy or just Rey [Mysterio].”

Lince Dorado on how WWE is like Disneyland: “But at the end of the day, WWE is kind of like Disneyland. They need one of everything on each show and if you fit the bill, you fit the bill. It’s really hard to convince the beast that you’re different man, it really is. I remember conversations, heart to heart conversations. Me, Metalik and Vince. It was very intense and emotional. Homie was biting, Vince was biting on everything but it’s like as soon as we left that door, it was kind of like ‘Alright, what’s the next problem, what’s the next issue for him?’. Doing things on show days wasn’t beneficial for us. If we had had any appointments to go to Stamford or outside of TV, I think that we could have been something bomb, something fire in WWE. It’s just hard to communicate during show time, that’s the only time we were able to communicate really.”

Lince Dorado was released by WWE in November of last year.