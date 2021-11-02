wrestling / News
Lince Dorado Credits Charlotte Flair & Bayley for Helping Him Earlier in His Career
– In a message he posted on Twitter this week, WWE wrestler Lince Dorado wrote about how he wrestled and made wrestler gear in 2014 since he wasn’t able to teach. Two wrestlers who helped him out by purchasing wrestling gear from him were Charlotte Flair and Bayley.
Lince Dorado wrote, “2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE.”
Lince Dorado was unassigned to a roster during WWE Draft last month. Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown and is currently the women’s champion. Bayley is currently out of action with an injury. Bayley also remains undrafted. You can see Dorado’s message and Bayley’s response below:
2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE. pic.twitter.com/hLklBCvIM5
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 1, 2021
I’m waiting for more! 🙌🏽🙌🏽
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status
- Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment
- AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More