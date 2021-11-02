Lince Dorado Credits Charlotte Flair & Bayley for Helping Him Earlier in His Career

– In a message he posted on Twitter this week, WWE wrestler Lince Dorado wrote about how he wrestled and made wrestler gear in 2014 since he wasn’t able to teach. Two wrestlers who helped him out by purchasing wrestling gear from him were Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

Lince Dorado was unassigned to a roster during WWE Draft last month. Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown and is currently the women’s champion. Bayley is currently out of action with an injury. Bayley also remains undrafted. You can see Dorado’s message and Bayley’s response below:

2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE. pic.twitter.com/hLklBCvIM5 — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 1, 2021