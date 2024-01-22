Lince Dorado Credits Claudio Castagnoli With Getting Him A WWE Opportunity

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Wrestling Inc), Lince Dorado spoke about how he got his start in WWE and gave Claudio Castagnoli credit for recommending him. He noted that Gabe Sapolsky also recommended him.

He said: ““Claudio [Castagnoli] … actually had mentioned my name. Like, ‘Hey, you should use this guy, he’s pretty local and he’s good. He understands the style and he works all the styles, basically.’ … [William] Regal ended up calling me.”

Dorado added that Castagnoli was one of his trainers when they were both in CHIKARA and gave him his ring name. He said that Dorado landed on his feet like a cat, which led to the “Golden Lynx” name.