wrestling / News
Lince Dorado Credits Claudio Castagnoli With Getting Him A WWE Opportunity
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Wrestling Inc), Lince Dorado spoke about how he got his start in WWE and gave Claudio Castagnoli credit for recommending him. He noted that Gabe Sapolsky also recommended him.
He said: ““Claudio [Castagnoli] … actually had mentioned my name. Like, ‘Hey, you should use this guy, he’s pretty local and he’s good. He understands the style and he works all the styles, basically.’ … [William] Regal ended up calling me.”
Dorado added that Castagnoli was one of his trainers when they were both in CHIKARA and gave him his ring name. He said that Dorado landed on his feet like a cat, which led to the “Golden Lynx” name.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Dax Harwood Taking Shots At Him, If AEW Is Diluting Its Product
- Bayley Shares Damage CTRL Photo, CM Punk Says He Wants To Join
- Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Three WWE Stars Expected to Attend Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)