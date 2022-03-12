Lince Dorado Has An Idea For A Wrestling Storyline Inspired By Batman

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Lince Dorado detailed an idea he had for a wrestling storyline that was inspired by Batman. Here are highlights:

On pitching ideas in WWE as part of Lucha House Party: “Even the Lucha House Party [content], I could show you original concepts I had done on Powerpoint. It’s a very visual company, so I wanted to not just go in with words, I wanted to [show them] this is what I thought. ‘Here’s some art, here’s some concepts and ideas.’ I don’t know what happened. Someone came in Vince’s office with a piñata and we were dead in the water right there and then. But then I was like, ‘What about these ideas?’ [I said] maybe we could have our own Lucha Lounge where it was cool, a little harder, and we all had these specific attitudes and personalities, but we were just the piñata guys.”

On other ideas he’s come up with: “As far as ideas that I definitely want to do, I still want to pay homage and do these Lucha vignettes and movies, as far as when I want to do promos, I want to do more artistic [content], a little harder. I don’t want to just stand in there and go, ‘Come to my show and see Lince Dorado’ — to me that’s boring and not creative. That’s why I left WWE with two years left on my contract. I just felt creatively unfulfilled. Now, all the ideas that I wanted to do that I don’t have to ask for permission or ask ‘Is this OK?’ or ‘Can I get help?’”

On his Batman inspired idea: “I have an idea that I want to portray that I’ve always had since day one, for me personally, it’s going to pay homage a bit to Batman. I feel like my life has always been in that realm, with me being the ‘Bruce Wayne’ and Lince being Batman. But ultimately I feel like I’m Two-Face too, good and evil inside. I portray myself as good, but I’m so angry inside. I love violence, I love fighting, jiu-jitsu, wrestling. I love that combat [element] but then I just play the good guy. I have this idea I want to portray where I’m in conflict with myself. Lince vs. the person behind the mask. For 17 years, people have known Lince, but they’ve never asked or inquired about the person behind the mask, so now you get to see a bit more of that where I’ve been teasing an unmasking or a different side of Lince. I wasn’t able to show that in WWE because I had to be a specific way. Now, I’m going back to my roots, back to before I signed with WWE. On the indies, I felt like I had this swagger and I felt like I had lost it and got complacent. Now I’m in my groove and I think having that idea and with the promos I want to do, it’s just going to make it come to life and [show people] that this guy’s not just a Lucha guy. I always want people to say that this is interesting, I want to know more.”