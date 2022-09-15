Lince Dorado No Longer Taking Bookings For 2023

Lince Dorado is putting a halt on bookings for next year. The WWE alunus took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he is finishing out his dates for this year, but is not taking any bookings for 2023.

Dorado did not provide any further details on why he’s not taking bookings. He has competed for several wrestlings promotions since he exited WWE including CZW, The Crash, MLW, and CMLL.