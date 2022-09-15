wrestling / News
Lince Dorado No Longer Taking Bookings For 2023
September 15, 2022
Lince Dorado is putting a halt on bookings for next year. The WWE alunus took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he is finishing out his dates for this year, but is not taking any bookings for 2023.
Dorado did not provide any further details on why he’s not taking bookings. He has competed for several wrestlings promotions since he exited WWE including CZW, The Crash, MLW, and CMLL.
I will fulfill the rest of the dates I have for 2022. I am no longer acting dates for 2023. Thank you
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) September 15, 2022
