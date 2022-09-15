wrestling / News

Lince Dorado No Longer Taking Bookings For 2023

September 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lince Dorado WWE Main event WWE Image Credit: WWE

Lince Dorado is putting a halt on bookings for next year. The WWE alunus took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he is finishing out his dates for this year, but is not taking any bookings for 2023.

Dorado did not provide any further details on why he’s not taking bookings. He has competed for several wrestlings promotions since he exited WWE including CZW, The Crash, MLW, and CMLL.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lince Dorado, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading