Lince Dorado Recalls Original Concept For Lucha House Party Faction In WWE

Former WWE superstar Lince Dorado recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, and he discussed the original pitch for the Lucha House Party faction in WWE, coming up with the idea for the group, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Lince Dorado on the original pitch for the Lucha House Party faction in WWE: “The original Lucha House Party concept was actually a little bit harder, a little bit darker. We were supposed to be in suits the whole time. We wanted to have this Lucha Lounge-esque kind of background, where it was totally different. We didn’t want to be in our gear, we didn’t want to be in our flashy colors. We wanted to be sophisticated men, the only difference is our faces have masks. And we kept telling them that, we kept telling them ‘we do everything that every normal person does. We go grocery shopping, sneaker shopping, we go to the mall. We just do it in our mask. We don’t do it in our gear, that’s silly. We only wrestle in our gear.’

“When we started that to him, he kind of started to understand more the culture of lucha libre, rather than ‘oh these are just guys in masks who do incredible things.’ We had told them ‘hey, let us wear suits in our promos. Let us cut promos like those old Santo movies, where they’re almost like little action movies.’ I had pitched for us to be like Charlie’s Angels, where we all had a specific personality, but we were all entertaining and doing cool stuff. And when we got to me and Gran Metalik, I was like ‘we have a cool dynamic here where we can be like Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan from Rush Hour, where we could have all this incredible action stuff but also put ourselves in cool dynamics. We had all these cool ideas. And for some reason, we were just the Lucha guys. Every promo it was like ‘finish with lucha! lucha!’ And I was just like ‘come on man. Is this really what you’ve got for us?’ I don’t know.”

On coming up with the idea for the group: “I was home for about three or four months, dealing with some other stuff. When I got back, Kalisto was on 205, he had just lost the title and wasn’t really doing anything, and Gran Metalik was in the same spot he was in when I had left for a second, when I got sent home for a little bit. When I got back, I was getting the idea. I knew Kalisto for a while, before WWE, and I know he can work. Maybe people don’t see his confidence in him talking, but between me and him we could kill the talking. And between all three of us, we can kill the wrestling. The original idea, like I said, was for us to be a harder version of Lucha House Party. It was actually supposed to be LHP, Lucha House Party. We just wanted to be LHP. Stoic luchadores in suits who were sophisticated, who were gangsters, who were like the mob but taken serious.

“I don’t know what happened. Just all of a sudden, they took every idea that we had and either just said ‘forget it. No’, or just didn’t entertain it. The pinata was just so overpowering that they just turned this into that. It just kind of was like, a little bit of me got mad at myself, because I fell into it. Like ‘well alright. If this is what you’re going to do, let me go ahead and do it’, rather than fighting back like ‘no I didn’t want to do it.’ But once we started to, it started to get better. But again, creatively it just wasn’t enough for me.”