wrestling / News
Lince Dorado Says This Is The Last Year He Will Wear His Mask
February 23, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Lince Dorado said that this will be the last year he competes in the ring while wearing a mask. He noted that he could lose the mask or give it up voluntarily.
He wrote: “I’ve contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I’m not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit”
I've contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I'm not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit pic.twitter.com/54N60b2jp1
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) February 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success
- Eric Bischoff On If He’d Change Anything About Dennis Rodman In WCW, Possibility Of Hogan Leaving In 1998
- Spectrum Cable Reveals Apparent Date for AEW Forbidden Door II
- Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE For Not Mentioning Montez Ford During Raw