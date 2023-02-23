Lince Dorado Says This Is The Last Year He Will Wear His Mask

In a post on Twitter, Lince Dorado said that this will be the last year he competes in the ring while wearing a mask. He noted that he could lose the mask or give it up voluntarily.

He wrote: “I’ve contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I’m not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit”