Lince Dorado Issues Statement On WWE Release: ‘I Achieved My Dream’

Lince Dorado was one of many talents released by WWE on Thursday, and in a post on Instagram, the Lucha House Party member revealed his thoughts on being let go by the company and achieving his dream.

Dorado noted that he was thankful for the opportunity and stated that he was going to continue watching the product to support his friends (via Fightful):

“It’s all good. I think if this would have happened a couple of years ago, I would have been destroyed. Honestly, I’m in a good state of mind. The people who know me, know how strong-minded I am. I’ve seen this coming, not just recently, but a few years back. All I can say is that I did my best. I never mailed it in. I tried every day I was there. I suggested things. I loved my job and the people I worked with. I loved the crew who made me look like a superstar when I didn’t feel like a superstar. Never felt like a WWE superstar, but that’s nobodies fault. I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I was give. That I made for myself. This was all dream. I should have never been here, but I told myself, the only person that matters, ‘this is where you belong.’ In kindergarten, first grade, I told myself, ‘You’re going to be in WWE.’ Mission accomplished. Was it what I wanted? Neither here nor there, it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s on to the next adventure. I tried my very best to put out what I wanted to put out given the circumstances that I was given. At the end of the day, mission accomplished.”

“I got a lot of friends still in WWE that I know are going to kill it so keep watching and keep watching all the products. I want to thank my travel buddies, Reggie, Ricochet, Cedric, Shelton. Everybody. Everybody was mad cool and I was cool with everybody. Usos, Roman, New Day, Nattie, TJ, all the women I got to train with. I had a good time. Never a bad time in WWE.”

“Most importantly, I want to thank myself for believing in myself. The only motherfucker who believed in you. I’m looking at myself and telling myself, ‘You fucking did it. We fucking did it.’ I achieved my dream. I fucking did it. No one can ever take that away from me. Everybody else who has a dream, know that you can accomplish anything. Believe in yourself, that’s the only person who is going to help you get where you want to go. I want to thank myself. The baddest and craziest motherfucker I know, willing to do anything, jump off a cage just to make a name for himself. Put his family first. I did it. Nobody can take that from me.”

Dorado joined WWE back in 2016.