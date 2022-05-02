Lince Dorado To Join MLW, Will Face nZo Next Week

Fightful reports that during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, MLW owner Court Bauer announced that Lince Dorado would be joining the MLW roster starting next week. Dorado will face nZo at Kings of Colosseum on May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The lineup for the show includes:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday

* Weapons of Mass Destruction: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

* World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (c) vs. The Von Erichs vs. 5150

* Matt Cross vs. ACH

* nZo vs. Lince Dorado