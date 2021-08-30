Lince Dorado Recalls Asking Vince McMahon’s Permission To Do High Spot During WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE superstar Lince Dorado recently appeared on A COOL Podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his high spot off the top of a pod during a WWE Elimination Chamber match last year, asking Vince McMahon’s permission, and much more. Here’s what Lince Dorado had to say (via Fightful):

Lince Dorado on asking Vince McMahon’s permission to do a high spot off the top of an Elimination Chamber pod: “We were in a position where we weren’t going to be spotlighted, but I had told my partner, ‘No matter what, we’re going to walk out of here and make sure people talk about you. Do something spectacular. This match isn’t for us, we’ll make it about us.’ It was nobody’s fault, it just wasn’t our time. We just felt like, every time we go out there, we want to be remembered. You want to be one step closer and I felt like with this match, we were taking steps backward. At this time, I told my boss (Vince McMahon), ‘Hey, I want to jump off the top of the cage. I think it’d be cool and I can do it safely. It’s the only thing that will help us.’ He gave me a stare for what felt like forever. It was a big risk. I was falling 26 feet in the air, just hanging, and I flipped and fell. There was a lot of room for error and I actually got hurt ten minutes before the match and trying to hang onto the cage and being upside down; my ankle stretched.”

On executing the move during the match: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to climb, jump, land on my feet, smash my ankle. Whatever, we’re gonna do it.’ The crowd was so hot, it was my hometown. I started climbing and as soon as I took that first grab, the energy just went up. They knew they were about to witness the craziest thing they were going to witness that whole night. I start to climb, and I didn’t go up that day because I wanted to just do it and didn’t want to get psyched out. When I turned around to reach to go higher, I realized how high I was, at that point it was like 20 feet in the air. I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I want to do this?’ The referee is like, ‘Are you going to flip?’ I started to climb, it’s very high, the guys underneath are fighting and some are looking up. I start to swing, I take two swings and on the third one, I stopped and I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing? I’m just gonna die anyway.’ I swung and halfway and I’m like, ‘Actually, I’m good.’ I came down on everybody and the crowd went so crazy. People in the locker room were mad at us because they didn’t know about anything else. They only talk about what we did and we weren’t even supposed to be a note. That memory, for me, was one, standing up for myself because I went to the boss to present it to him, and two, a great memory because I did it. No one can take that away from me.”