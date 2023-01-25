Lince Dorado vs. Delirious Set For MLW SuperFight

Lince Dorado will defend his MLW World Middleweight Championship against a ROH veteran at MLW SuperFight next month. MLW announced on Tuesday that Dorado will defend his title against Delirious at the February 4th show in Philadelphia.

The full announcement reads:

Lince Dorado vs. Delirious signed for Feb 4 in Philly

World Middleweight Title Fight set for SuperFight

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Fresh off winning the World Middleweight Championship in a high-profile inter-promotional bout, Lince Dorado looks to get lucha lit with his first title defense at SuperFight… but is he ready for the unpredictable and deranged Delirious?

Having competed against each other in trios competition, Delirious has proven to be a challenge to the “Golden Lynx”.

Rambling and wrestling from Japan to Europe to parts unknown, Delirious thrives in creating chaos. Living on the edge of sanity, the twisted mind and tactics of Delirious have proven to be dangerous to adversaries.

Now, Delirious looks to capture first championship in MLW.

Can the newly minted World Middleweight Champion pounce his first challenger?

Will the crazed Delirious be crowned the new champion?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!