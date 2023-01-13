Lince Dorado Wins MLW World Middleweight Title On This Week’s Fusion

MLW has a new World Middleweight Champion as of this week’s Fusion, and it’s Lince Dorado. Dorado defeated Shun Skywalker on this week’s episode to capture the title, and you can see a couple of clips from the match below.

Dorado won the title at MLW Fightland, which was taped on October 30th. It is his first title in the company. Skywalker’s reign ended at 42 days after winning the championship from Myron Reed at MLW Super Series on September 18th.