Lince Dorado Says He Wrestled Several Times Without His Mask Last Year

Lince Dorado says that he took to the ring without his mask or ring name a number of times in 2023. The WWE alumnus recently appeared on The LAW with Chris Tidwell and noted that he competed without his trademark mask and billed under a different name, something he teased doing back in February of last year when he said 2023 would be the last year working under his mask.

On working without his mask: “What if I told you, last year, I wrestled without the mask, under a different name about 30 times?… I’ve always had this manifestation dream that I will wrestle one day without the mask on my terms. Whether I lose it to somebody I really want to lose it to or I do the story I’ve always had in my head that I would really love to do. Without having a home, a wrestling home, it’s hard to do that and just do it. I did start planting some seeds last year. Some promoters that I used to work for, I asked, and I said, ‘Hey, I want you to book me as a green guy. Don’t advertise that I’m a former WWE wrestler or Lince. Just book me as this character. I want to be the most vet-rookie out there, basically.’ About 30 times, I wrestled without the mask last year. I just getting ready for both parallel universes to intercept and explode and for people to be like, ‘oh my God.’”

On where he got the inspiration to work without his mask from: “I got that idea because there was one time I wrestled on Main Event for WWE. Afterward, I was like, ’I just want to go out in the crowd, in the audience in the arena, and I just want to feel the energy. I went out there with no mask, my regular clothes, and nobody knew who I was. They didn’t know. You couldn’t tell it was me. Completely different moveset, facials were completely different. Outfit was different. Eventually, this year, it’s going to culminate in Bruce Wayne meets Batman in real life moment and maybe reignite who I am and what I want to do, or it’ll be something else I wanted to do as all these ideas I have for this particular person who character.”