Linda McMahon Attends Donald Trump’s Press Conference Announcing Lawsuit

– Axios reports that former WWE executive and Presidential cabinet member, Linda McMahon, was in attendance at former President Donald Trump’s press conference yesterday, where Donald Trump announced that he is the lead class representative in a lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Trump is currently banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Trump’s class action lawsuit was reportedly filed with the Southern District of Florida. Linda McMahon accompanied Trump during his announcement as a board chair for the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). The AFPI is supporting Trump’s legal effort. The organization is a nonprofit company that’s reportedly working on Trump’s policy through a legal entity called the Constitutional Litigation Partnership.

McMahon previously served as the head of Small Business Administration in Trump’s cabinet during his presidency.