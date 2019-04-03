Linda McMahon in Attendance at Raw This Week

– ProWrestlingSheet reports that Linda McMahon was in attendance backstage at Raw last Monday (April 1). The event was held in Washington, DC, where she had previously been working as a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. As previously reported, McMahon announced her resignation as the head of the Small Business Administration for President Trump late last month.

Additionally, Reddit user MrCanadaH posted a photo of McMahon being escorted at the event. You can check out that photo below.

McMahon is currently expected to take a position with the America First PAC, which is supporting the re-election campaign for President Trump.