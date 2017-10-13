Linda McMahon Comments on Big Businesses Leaving Connecticut

– Linda McMahon discussed some big businesses leaving Connecticut during her first visit to the state as the head of the Small Business Administration. NBC Connecticut reports that during her trip, McMahon said that the state needs to be more business friendly. Aetna and General Electric have both left or are leaving the state, with Aetna having cited an uncertain business climate in Connecticut.

“It’s sad for me because one of the first reasons that my husband and I came to Connecticut to start a business was the favorable tax environment,” said McMahon. “We were able to start our business and really grow it and today it’s just not true and we have many businesses that are leaving because we have an unfavorable tax environment.”

She added, “We’ve eroded the tax base. There are many people graduating from our colleges and institutions who leave the state to go elsewhere because there aren’t jobs for them here.”

WWE is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.