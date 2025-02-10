Linda McMahon Confirmation Hearing This Week For Secretary of Education

As previously reported, Linda McMahon was named to be the Secretary of Education for President Donald Trump. Post Wrestling reports that McMahon will have a confirmation hearing before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Thursday.

Trump has previously said he wants to shut down the Department of Education and told Fox News that he wants her to do such a great job that she “put herself out of a job.” He added that he wants the states to run the schools.

McMahon has worked for Trump in the past during his first term as President. She was Administrator of the Small Business Administration for two years. She is also the Chair of the Board for the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit Republican think tank.