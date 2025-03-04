Linda McMahon Confirmed As US Secretary Of Education

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the US Secretary of Education. A vote to confirm McMahon into the position was held on Thursday, with the Senate voting 51 – 45 with four Senators not present.

McMahon was nominated by President Donald Trump in November. She previously served in Trump’s first administration as head of the Small Business Association, stepping down from that position in March of 2019 to serve on Trump’s reelection campaign. She became the chairwoman of the pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

During her confirmation hearing, McMahon was questioned briefly about the lawsuit filed by five former WWE ring boys against TKO, WWE, Vince McMahon, and her. She did not mention being a defendant of the lawsuit in her response, in which she vowed to “uphold and protect [sexual harassment] investigations to make sure that those students are treated fairly on both sides.”