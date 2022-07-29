wrestling / News
Linda McMahon Gives Brief Statement On Vince McMahon’s WWE Exit
July 29, 2022 | Posted by
Outkick reports that while attending the America First Policy Institute’s conference, Linda McMahon was asked by a reporter about her husband Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE. McMahon retired last week amid allegations of misconduct and paying women to agree to NDAs.
Initially, Linda refused to comment but then gave a very brief statement. She said: “You know what, he’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing.“
