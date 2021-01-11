Linda McMahon Linked To Group That Organized Pro-Trump Rally Last Week

CNBC has a new report about the money group that organized the pro-Donald Trump rally, which led to an insurrection attempt in Washington, DC last Wednesday. What started as a rally to support the outgoing President ended with a breach of the Capitol building and five people dead. The report reveals that Linda McMahon was linked to one of the groups that funded the rally.

The main group to organize the “March to Save America” rally was a 501(c)(4) group called Women for America First. The group was certified by the IRS as a nonprofit that can take part in “limited political activities.” These groups are called ‘dark money organizations’ because they don’t reveal their donors publicly. Another group, America First Policies, is another pro-Trump dark money group and McMahon is the chair of it. AFP donated $25,000 to Women for America First back in 2019. However, while the group once donated to WFAF, it was not directly involved in planning the rally.

McMahon has been a supporter of Trump for some time and was previously hired by Trump to be the head of the Small Business Administration. Wrestlenomics previously posted a series of tweets detailing McMahon’s political contributions to Trump’s campaign. Her donations from 2016 to 2020 totaled $23.4 million, including her largest in FEC records, $10 million to America First Action back in October. Total contributions equals $27.9 million.

The McMahon family's legacy and their company's brand will be haunted by (among other things) the America First Action chair's political activity. These days are polarizing. In hindsight they will be viewed with wider moral clarity. pic.twitter.com/GhCz080fvo — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 7, 2021

Yesterday's GIF of Linda McMahon's political contributions showed information only as of the end of Jul 2020. From Aug to Oct 2020, https://t.co/aID4nHnFzo records show McMahon contributed an additional $12.6 million to Trump super PAC, America First Action, which she chaired. pic.twitter.com/myuCttnjE9 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 9, 2021