Linda McMahon Named as Chairman of the Center for the American Worker

Today, America First Policy Institute (AFPI) announced that Linda McMahon, Chair of the Board for AFPI, will also serve as AFPI’s Chairman of the Center for the American Worker.

“There is no stronger advocate or voice for the American worker and their employers than Linda McMahon—an entrepreneur who helped grow a two-person small business to a worldwide, publicly traded corporation that employs hundreds. While serving as the 25th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, she advocated on behalf of the 30 million small businesses in America—the backbone of our Nation’s economy,” said AFPI President/CEO Brooke Rollins. “I am excited for Linda to carry out AFPI’s mission putting the American worker FIRST.”

“The American worker is the heart of our country,” said Linda McMahon. “AFPI’s Center for the American Worker will reignite the focus on the dignity of work. We have to make sure that the workers, the innovators, and the entrepreneurs who bring these businesses to life have the tools and skills that they need for their workforce.”

The complete bio for The Honorable Linda McMahon can be found below.

An executive summary of the Center for the American Worker flagship paper can be found here.

The paper in its entirety can be found here.

The center video can be found here.

THE HONORABLE LINDA MCMAHON, Chair of the Board and Chairman of the Center for the American Worker

Linda McMahon is originally from New Bern, North Carolina, and serves as Chair of the Board for the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and Chairman of the Center for the American Worker. McMahon served in President Donald J. Trump’s Cabinet as Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Under McMahon’s leadership at SBA, she re-imagined the organization, focusing on rural development and championing women entrepreneurs and military veterans. She oversaw natural disaster recovery efforts and helped improve the way the SBA connected small businesses to capital, counseling, and government contracts. After her service in the Trump Administration, she served as Chair of the America First Action SuperPAC, and America First Policy, LLC. Prior to her career in public service, McMahon was the President and later CEO of WWE, INC., which she and her husband, Vince, grew from a small regional corporation to a multinational Public Company.

