Linda McMahon Reportedly Set To Be Named As Secretary Of Education

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is set to be named as Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary Of Education, according to a new report. CNN reports that according to four sources familiar with the situation, Trump is expected to name McMahon as his pick for secretary of the Department, a decision that is said to come about after it was clear she was not being named Commerce secretary. Trump named Howard Lutnick, who along with McMahon is co-chair of his transition team, to lead the Commerce Department.

McMahon, the wife of former WWE COO Vince McMahon, was the administrator of Trump’s Small Business Administration during his first term until she resigned in 2019 to become the chair of the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action. She is also a co-founder and board chair for the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank.