Linda McMahon Reportedly Eyed For Promotion in Trump Administration

– Linda McMahon is reportedly being considered for a Cabinet position in Donald Trump’s administration. CNBC reports that President Trump is looking to replace Wilbur Ross, the Secretary of Commerce. The former WWE CEO is “favored” by Trump to replace Ross.

The outlet notes that three people close to the president have confirmed that Trump wants to replace Ross by the end of the year and that McMahon is under consideration along with Overseas Private Investment Corporation president and CEO Ray Washburne. McMahon is head of the Small Business Administration and has told Trump advisors that she would likely take the job if offered it.

The site notes that a final decision has not yet been made. Trump has been known to change his mind on personnel decisions before. That said, this comes immediately after Trump forced Jeff Sessions out of the Attorney General position following the midterm elections.

McMahon was one of the less contentious confirmations of Trump’s initial appointments when his term began in early 2017, being confirmed by an 81 – 19 vote. Ross was also confirmed by a wide margin at 72 – 27.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to queries about the matter with a statement reading, “No personnel announcements at this time.”