Linda McMahon Says She Wasn’t Involved in Crown Jewel Decision

– Linda McMahon says that she had no involvement in WWE’s decision to move ahead with holding WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. TMZ caught up with the former WWE CEO and current head of the Small Business Administration and asked how she felt about the company sticking with its decision to host the event in the country in the wake of reports that Saudi Arabia murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“If you wanna talk WWE, you’re talking to the wrong McMahon,” Linda said. “…I don’t run it and I’m not responsible for it. You gotta talk to Vince.”

You can see video of the interaction below: