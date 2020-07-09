Linda McMahon’s Mother Passes Away, Stephanie McMahon Comments

Stephanie McMahon revealed that her grandmother and Linda McMahon’s mother Evelyn Edwards passed away at the age of 93.

Stephanie wrote: “Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything.”