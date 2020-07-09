wrestling / News
Linda McMahon’s Mother Passes Away, Stephanie McMahon Comments
Stephanie McMahon revealed that her grandmother and Linda McMahon’s mother Evelyn Edwards passed away at the age of 93.
Stephanie wrote: “Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything.”
Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJ58ISdmTF
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations In New Video, Confirms Affair But Denies Abuse
- Billy Gunn’s Wife Denies Reports That He Sent Cease and Desist to Tony Gunn Over ‘The Gunn Show’
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker