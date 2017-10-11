Line Up For The WWE Network’s Flashback Friday Collection

– According to wrestlinginc.com, here is the updated lineup for the WWE Network’s Flashback Friday collection…

* 3pm ET: SmackDown, 2/13/2009: Jeff Hardy makes his return to address his sibling rivalry and quest to reclaim gold. Plus, a Fatal 4-Way Match main event and more! (NEW)

* 4:30pm ET: SmackDown, 11/13/2009: Y2J and The Undertaker meet one-on-one for the first time. Rey Mysterio and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match. (NEW)

* 6pm ET: SmackDown, 8/13/2010: World Heavyweight Champion Kane faces Kofi Kingston. Rey Mysterio battles Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event. (NEW)

* 7:30pm ET: SmackDown, 9/13/2013: Big Show deals with the repercussions of defying Triple H on Raw. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton exchange verbal jabs on The Cutting Edge. (NEW)

* 9pm ET, SmackDown: 6/13/2014: WWE COO Triple H promises to update the WWE Universe regarding the WWE Championship Ladder Match at Money in the Bank. (NEW)