wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Eddie Guerrero Biography, More

May 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Guerrero WWE Champion Image Credit: WWE

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

6:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Rey Mysterio
8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Eddie Guerrero
“Eddie Guerrero’s destiny was already written; the youngest son of Mexico’s first family of wrestling, Eddie’s assentation to wrestling stardom is fueled by desire yet flawed by addiction.”
11:04 PM: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography: WWE Legends, Eddie Guerrero, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading