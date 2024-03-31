wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming: Roman Reigns Biography, More
A&E’s WWE programming block is back tonight with a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:
1:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Steve Austin
3:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Randy Orton
5:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Lita vs. Trish Stratus
6:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz
7 PM: WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock
8:00 PM: WWE Rivals: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan (Premiere)
9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Roman Reigns (Premiere)
11:04 PM: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. The Rock