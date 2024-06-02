wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Ricky Steamboat Biography, More
June 2, 2024
A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:
3:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Yokozuna
4:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – The Iron Sheik
6:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Randy Savage
8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Ricky Steamboat
“A look at a more personal Ricky, from his humble beginnings as a military brat, unshakeable family values, trials and triumphs, all culminating in the legendary bouts that sealed his place as an icon in sports-entertainment history.”