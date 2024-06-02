Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Ricky Steamboat Biography, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

3:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Yokozuna

4:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – The Iron Sheik

6:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Randy Savage

8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Ricky Steamboat

“A look at a more personal Ricky, from his humble beginnings as a military brat, unshakeable family values, trials and triumphs, all culminating in the legendary bouts that sealed his place as an icon in sports-entertainment history.”