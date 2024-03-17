Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming: John Cena vs. Randy Orton, More

A&E’s WWE programming block is back tonight with a new episode of WWE Rivals and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

1:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Shawn Michaels

3:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Scott Hall

5:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

6:00 PM: WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. Edge

7 PM: WWE Rivals: The Rock vs. John Cena

8:00 PM: WWE Rivals: John Cena vs. Randy Orton (Premiere)

“John Cena and Randy Orton first met at WWE’s developmental training in 2002; Freddie Prinze Jr. breaks down this great rivalry with Booker T, Natalya Neidhart, D-Von Dudley and John Bradshaw Layfield.”

9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Diamond Dallas Page (Premiere)

“Overcoming obstacles has been a theme throughout Diamond Dallas Page’s life and he was always doubted to succeed; through hard work, positive thinking, and determination, DDP proved naysayers wrong.”

10:01 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Jake The Snake Roberts