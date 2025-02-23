Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: WWE LFG, Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T On Rivals, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the latest episode of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “The top four superstars compete in a mixed tag match before a sold out LFG arena; the remaining members of the roster find out which WWE Legend will be leading them on their respective journey.”

9:30 PM: WWE Rivals – “Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T” – “Mr. T stepped into the squared circle, which didn’t bode well with Roddy Piper; when their worlds collided, it led to a bitter rivalry; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield, discuss this rivalry.”

10:32 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – Royal Rumble: 80’s & 90’s – “The high stakes of the Royal Rumble with a chance at a championship match at WrestleMania has made it one of the most important premium live events of the year and has given unforgettable moments from WWE Superstars.”

11:04: WWE Rivals – “Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Undertaler” – “Gabriel Iglesias leads a roundtable discussion with Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield to break down “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Undertaker’s epic rivalry.” (Repeat)