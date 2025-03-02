Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior On Rivals, WWE LFG More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior On WWE Rivals and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “The Legends get a double-dose of help from former colleagues and champions Brian “Road Dogg” James and Michelle McCool; One Future Great adds a finishing move to her developing repertoire.”

9:30 PM: WWE Rivals – “Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior – The immortal Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior are the premiere real-life superheroes that dominated an era; two forces of good colliding inside the squared circle; but behind the scenes, jealousy torpedoed their working relationship.”

10:32 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – “Smackdown: The First Decade – Featuring the biggest stars in professional wrestling such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan and John Cena, WWE’s SmackDown is the premiere destination for the most exciting matches, and entertaining moments on network television.”

11:04 PM: WWE Rivals – “Triple H. vs. The Rock – Embarking on parallel paths to the top, The Rock and Triple H battle each other both in the ring and behind the scenes; Freddie Prinze Jr. and luminaries including Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and John “Bradshaw” Layfield break down this epic rivalry.” (Repeat)