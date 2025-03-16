Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: CM Punk On WWE LFG, The Rock vs. Mick Foley On Rivals, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the latest episode of WWE LFG featuring CM Punk and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “LFG gets a visit from WWE star CM Punk; “The Best In The World” joins to try to push the future greats on the mic and in the ring, as tensions continue to rise.”

9:30 PM: WWE Rivals – “The Rock vs. Mick Foley – The Rock and Mick Foley were on the cusp of greatness in 1998; once their rivalry ended, it set the table for one of the most memorable tag teams of all time..”

10:32 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – “CM Punk – CM Punk has certainly made a Hall of Fame career for himself; from his infamous promos to his shocking WWE return in 2023, the Second City Saint has left the WWE Universe in awe with some of the greatest moments of all time.”

11:32 PM : WWE Rivals – “Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – The on-screen rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio is a true battle between two of the most dynamic and successful luchadores in sports entertainment history; roundtable with Kevin Nash, Natalya Neidhart, Bayley and John Bradshaw Layfield.”