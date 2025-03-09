Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Eric Bischoff On WWE LFG, Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels On Rivals, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the latest episode of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “Former WCW President Eric Bischoff created the N.W.O., breaking new ground for sports entertainment. Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman challenge each LFG team to create a new faction to expand their individual and collective personas.”

9:30 PM: WWE Rivals – “Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels -For 30 years, Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been connected on TV and behind the curtain; when their relationship shatters in real life, the two former friends go to war on screen.”

10:32 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – “NWO – The professional wrestling world changes with the emergence of the New World Order or nWo; when the black and white group takes over, WCW reaches new heights in TV ratings and pop culture.”

11:00 PM: WWE Rivals – “WWE vs. WCW – The battle between WWE and WCW for the top spot on television in the mid ’90s and early 2000s takes the entertainment world by storm; commonly known as the “Monday Night Wars,” WWE uses its cutting-edge product to combat Ted Turner’s WCW.” (Repeat)