Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Latest Episode of LFG, John Cena’s Greatest Moments

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the latest episode of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block is back tonight and features the following:

9:00 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments SummerSlam in the 2000s: “SummerSlam has proven time and time again that anything can happen in the WWE.”

9:30 PM:WWE’s Greatest Moments John Cena: “Hustle, loyalty and respect are the three words John Cena has lived by, while carving out one of the most memorable paths in WWE history.”

10:01 PM: WWE LFG: “Tensions are rising at LFG, as the ring may not be big enough to hold the egos of Harlem and Anthony. Penina and Zena go to war, but it’s Serina and Bayley whose collision ends in injury.”