Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Roddy Piper Spotlighted On Most Wanted Treasures, More
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures featuring Roddy Piper memorabilia and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
6 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Mick Foley
7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Bret Hart
8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Goldberg
9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Off Road Trippin” (Premiere)
11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Booker T
