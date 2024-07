A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes Ted DiBiase’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following tonight:

* 8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Ted DiBiase (Premiere)

* 9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Paul Heyman (Repeat)

* 10:01 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Bret Hart (Repeat)