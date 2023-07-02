Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Trish Stratus On Most Wanted Treasures, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures featuring Trish Stratus and Alundra Blayze, plus more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

6 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake “The Snake” Roberts

7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine

8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Kurt Angle

9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Trish & Alundra (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Raging Bullseye” (Premiere)

11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Goldberg