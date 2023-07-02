wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Trish Stratus On Most Wanted Treasures, More
July 2, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures featuring Trish Stratus and Alundra Blayze, plus more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
6 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake “The Snake” Roberts
7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine
8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Kurt Angle
9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Trish & Alundra (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Raging Bullseye” (Premiere)
11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Goldberg
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys
- Booker T Sees Nikkita Lyons As a Future NXT Women’s Champion, Why Fans Love the WCW World Title Design
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)
- WWE-UFC Merger Reportedly Holding Up ‘Major Changes’ To WWE Programming