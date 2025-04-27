Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Double Dose Of WWE LFG

The A&E WWE programming block returns tonight with two episodes of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

7:00 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (Repeat)

7:30 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – Royal Rumble: ’80s & ’90s (Repeat)

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “The Future Greats are forced to navigate a difficult task and adjust on the fly to an unexpected malfunction. Meanwhile, tensions between BJ and Cutler reach a boiling point, and one of these competitors will be sent home for good.”

9:30 PM: WWE LFG – “As the threat of elimination hangs over their heads, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles lays down a challenge to the Future Greats; who can create a compelling nickname and live up to it in the ring?”

11:04 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – CM Punk (Repeat)

11:34 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – WrestleMania In the ’80s (Repeat)