Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Double Dose Of WWE LFG
The A&E WWE programming block returns tonight with two episodes of WWE LFG and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:
7:00 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (Repeat)
7:30 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – Royal Rumble: ’80s & ’90s (Repeat)
8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “The Future Greats are forced to navigate a difficult task and adjust on the fly to an unexpected malfunction. Meanwhile, tensions between BJ and Cutler reach a boiling point, and one of these competitors will be sent home for good.”
9:30 PM: WWE LFG – “As the threat of elimination hangs over their heads, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles lays down a challenge to the Future Greats; who can create a compelling nickname and live up to it in the ring?”
11:04 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – CM Punk (Repeat)
11:34 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – WrestleMania In the ’80s (Repeat)
